Wednesday marks 7 years since 3 abducted women held captive for 10 years escaped from Cleveland home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wednesday marks seven years since Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus, and Michelle Knight escaped from a Seymour Avenue home in Cleveland after being held captive for more than a decade.
The three women were abducted and held in captivity by Ariel Castro.
Knight, who also goes by the name Lily Rose Lee, was taken by Castro in 2002. He impregnated her several times and then beat her until she miscarried, Knight says.
Castro then went on to abduct Berry and DeJesus, sexually abusing them and holding all three captive in the same house.
All three victims were able to escape on May 6, 2013.
Castro was eventually arrested and pleaded guilty to 937 crimes related to the abductions.
A month after being sentenced to life, plus a minimum of 1,000 years, Castro committed suicide in prison.
