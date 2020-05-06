Willoughby and Painesville have the most cases of COVID-19 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Health officials said there are a total of 176 cases of COVID-19 in Lake County.
According to data released by the Lake County Health Department, the cities of Willoughby and Painesville have had the most residents affected.
To date, there have been 53 hospitalizations and 18 ICU admissions.
And, Lake County has seen a total of eight deaths from COVID-19. All the victims have been men.
The best prevention against COVID-19 and other infectious disease remains to:
- Wash your hands often
- Stay home and isolate yourself when you’re not feeling well, or have a cough, fever, or other illness
- Cover coughs and sneezes, and avoid touching your face
- Disinfect frequently touched surfaces often
- Practice social distancing. Maintain a six-foot radius between yourself and others.
Ohio Department of Health’s call center to answer general questions about COVID-19 can be reached at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634), and is open from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
