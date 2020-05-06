Woman in critical condition after car slams into bridge support column on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency crews rushed to the East Side on Wednesday, after a car slammed into a bridge support column near East 36th Street and St. Clair Avenue.
A woman, who was trapped inside the vehicle, was rushed to MetroHealth hospital and listed in critical condition.
Police said the eastbound lanes on St. Clair, from East 40th to East 36th Street, were closed.
Crews are investigating the cause of the crash.
