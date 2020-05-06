Workhorse: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LOVELAND, Ohio (AP) _ Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $4.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Loveland, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.
The truck and drone manufacturer posted revenue of $84,300 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $84,000.
The company's shares closed at $3.29. A year ago, they were trading at 88 cents.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WKHS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WKHS