Man who was wrongfully imprisoned for 1974 Cleveland murder remembered after his death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Memorial services are planned in Solon on Wednesday for Isaiah Andrews.

Andrews, who spent more than four decades behind bars and was recently declared wrongfully imprisoned by a Cuyahoga County judge for a 1974 murder, died last weekend.

The 84-year-old’s death came just months after being exonerated from the wrongful conviction for the murder of his wife decades ago.

The Ohio Innocence Project worked to uncover new evidence that disclosed information about another possible suspect that was eventually used to overturn his conviction in 2019.

A new trial was held and in October 2021, a jury found Andrews not guilty on the aggravated murder charge.

Andrews was initially arrested in September 1974 and charged with aggravated murder in the stabbing death of his wife, Regina, at the Colonial House Hotel.

His wife was stabbed 11 times, according to the coroner who performed the autopsy. Her body was found dumped in Forest Hills Park, wrapped in bedroom linen.

Court records show Andrews was initially convicted and sentenced to life in prison, but he maintained his innocence for more than four decades.

OIP client Isiah Andrews will be walking out of prison today after serving nearly 46 years for a murder he didn't... Posted by Ohio Innocence Project on Tuesday, May 5, 2020

The official declaration was also recognized by a representative from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Andrews filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city of Cleveland in February 2022.

