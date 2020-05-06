82-year-old man granted new trial in Cuyahoga County after maintaining innocence in 1974 murder of wife

“Mr. Andrews’s wife was murdered in September 1974. Police originally arrested a different man for the crime, but they released him based on a mistake about the victim’s time of death. By the time they realized that mistake, Mr. Andrews had already been formally charged. Instead of fixing the error, the State moved forward with the case against Mr. Andrews, and covered up the evidence against the original suspect. Mr. Andrews was convicted, and he has now been in prison for over 45 years for a crime he did not commit.”