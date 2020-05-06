You can send a Cleveland Clinic caregiver a video message to thank them during National Nurses Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic created a platform that allows people to show appreciation to caregivers for their contributions on National Nurses Day and during the public health crisis.
The message board allows people to share their own thank you notes or view others that have been left by their health care colleagues, former patients, and more.
National Nurses Day is observed each year on May 6 while National Nurses Week is recognized from May 6 to May 12.
