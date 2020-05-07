‘Airing’ out the germs: A look at Ohio nurses during the Spanish flu and COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio hospital system provided a look at nurses have prepared different over the years, comparing how they handled the 1918 Spanish flu crisis to the modern-day COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Vincent Charity Medical Center of Cleveland shared a historic photo of infection control nurses during the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic.
Nurses in that era would actually try “airing” out by taking rides in an open bus to “blow away the germs."
Nurses in modern day on the front-lines of the COVID-19 pandemic are now fitted with multiple layers of masks, gowns, gloves, and protective shields to help limit the potential of contracting the coronavirus.
Here are three nurses in the St. Vincent Charity Medical Center COVID-19 unit.
St. Vincent Charity Medical Center cared for 873 patients with influenza and influenza-cause pneumonia between October 1918 and October 1919 during the Spanish flu health emergency. According to the hospital system, 139 of those patients died from the illness.
