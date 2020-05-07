Akron detectives investigating multiple smash-and-grab thefts overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a string of smash-and-grab thefts that occurred overnight at a pair of Akron-area stores.
The first burglary was reported at the Family Dollar store on North Arlington Street at approximately 2:15 a.m. Thursday morning, according to police.
Detectives found that the suspect broke in through the glass front door and attempted to steal cigarettes, but police say it appears the criminal left empty-handed.
About 15 minutes later, police were dispatched to the Dollar General in the 2000 block of Mogadore Road after receiving reports of a burglary alarm that was sounding.
According to Akron police, the suspect smashed the glass of the front door using a rock and stole an unknown amount of cigarettes.
Police did not say if they believe that both incidents are related, but detectives have noticed a pattern of similar crimes over the recent weeks.
Patrol at Dollar General and Family Dollar stores is being increased as the investigations continue.
Anyone with information about a potential suspect is asked to call Akron police.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.