Announcement on when Ohio child care facilities can reopen expected on Monday, Gov. DeWine says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he expects to announce the date child care facilities can reopen during his press conference on Monday, May 11.
Day care businesses have been closed as part of the Governor’s initial stay-at-home order announced in March.
A working group consisting of business owners and health officials has been tasked with establishing safe practice recommendations to follow before Ohio’s day care facilities can reopen.
“We have to get this right,” Gov. DeWine said.
The Governor revealed dates for restaurants, hair salons, and barbershops to reopen during Thursday’s press conference.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.