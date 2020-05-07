Bedford H.S. bowler creating new lanes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If there's one thing we've learned during this crisis, it's that our future leaders will be crucial.
Brayon Miller will be one of those leaders.
He led on the lanes, as captain of the Bedford Bearcats' league-champion bowling team. He led in the classroom, with his 4.0. He led as President of the school's student government. Before that he was treasurer. He was helping to plan the prom. An event, that like many others, will not happen.
"It hit me a lot," Miller told me during a Facetime interview. "A lot of things I couldn't finish. All my friends, who were really active. A lot of this came to a complete stop. The school play got cancelled. That was very sad. There's a lot of things I was planning to do, and it really hurts."
Well, trust me, Brayon's just warming up. He's headed to Ohio State in the Fall, but his journey won't end there.
"I might start off studying Public Policy at Ohio State, and possibly even transfer to Howard, UCLA, maybe even Harvard, to try to extend my education," Miller says.
He wants to make a difference. He already is, actually. And when asked what message he'd send, during this extraordinary time, he said this:
“It all comes down to your mindset. Even with a devastating thing, which, you’re right, it is, we just have to look at the light, look at the positive outcomes. What good can come out of this?”
