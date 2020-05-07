Bill to limit Dr. Acton’s authority would be ‘chaos’ if ever passed into law, Gov. DeWine says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said, if it ever made it to his desk, he would be forced to veto the Senate proposal that would limit the power the state’s Department of Health director holds.
“Any bill or any attempt that gets in the way of our ability to protect the people in the state of Ohio is a bill I will be forced to veto to protect the people in the state of Ohio," Gov. DeWine remarked during Thursday’s briefing from Columbus. "The actions that we have taken under this law have been highly successful.”
The Governor explained why the director of the Ohio Department of Health has such authority:
The Republican-led Ohio House of Representatives approved an amendment on Wednesday that would limit Dr. Amy Acton’s authority when it comes to issuing statewide orders.
“This bill, if it ever became law, would be nothing but chaos," the Governor added. "I don’t quite understand it.”
The proposal, which has gained traction after several Republican lawmakers have criticized Dr. Acton’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis in Ohio, now goes back to the Senate for consideration.
