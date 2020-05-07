Browns 2020 schedule released! Cleveland will face Baltimore in season opener

Bengals in Week 2 gives docket early AFC North flavor

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) puts his arm out to block Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Source: Ron Schwane)
By Mark Schwab | May 7, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT - Updated May 7 at 8:30 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Unless COVID-19 has other ideas, which certainly cannot be ruled out, the Browns will start the 2020 season in Baltimore on September 13th against the Ravens.

The team will play two nationally televised games. Week 2 they host Cincinnati in Thursday night football and again in Week 14 when Lamar Jackson and the Ravens come to Cleveland for a Monday night affair.

The Browns will play the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Oct 18th (Week 6) and in Cleveland to close out the regular season on January 3rd.

The NFL released the entire 2020 season schedule on Thursday. The season is scheduled to start on Thursday, September 10th with Kansas City hosting Houston.

