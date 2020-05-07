Cleveland barbershop owner prepares for reopening of his business on May 15

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For nearly two months the chairs at the West Park Barber Shop have sat empty, but next week that is going to change.
The shop’s owner, Patrick Burke, said he is looking forward to welcoming back his customers, who he considers extended family. He is also planning on taking extra measures to keep them safe.
If quarantine has you in desperate need of a haircut, you’ll be able to get it Friday May 15, but it won’t be business as usual at the barbershop.
“Not necessarily looking forward to all the craziness of what’s gonna come with this,” said Burke. “We are very busy, so there’s gonna be an extremely high demand with everybody trying to flood us especially the first couple weeks, but outside of that, looking forward to seeing some of our friends that we haven’t seen in a while.”
Burke owns four barbershops and salons in the Cleveland area. He's had to lay off 50 employees since the stay at home order went into place, but he's looking forward to bringing them all back.
"It's definitely been trying times you know; this is all new to everybody,” explained Burke.
Here’s what will be different: you’ll be required to make an appointment so no walk ins. You will have to wait outside until it’s time for your appointment. Also, no magazines or products can be on display and employees are required to wear masks.
"I'm sure having the extra added safety is not gonna scare everybody away,” said Burke. “It might be a little bit aggravating trying to get certain services done with maybe a mask or gloves on but it's the best for the community."
Burke said they will be increasing cleaning in the shop. He also has his chairs spaced out 6-and-a-half feet apart.
"Each barber will have multiple chair capes after each client. We’re gonna have a disinfectant spread out area where we’re going to be able to clean our capes and certain things,” he said.
