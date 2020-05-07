Cleveland police release body camera video of officers breaking up house party that defied Gov. DeWine’s orders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released body camera footage from Cleveland police shows officers breaking up a house party on W. 145th Street in April.
Police say they found 30 to 40 people in the house, which violated Gov. Mike Dewine’s order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.
The culprit behind this party was 23-year-old Jaishon Austin.
His own grandfather called the police about the party.
"He’s been giving me problems. Him and his buddies think they can come over and just do whatever,” said Austin’s grandfather.
In the beginning of March to mid-April, Cleveland police received 451 complaints about mass gatherings in the city, but only a handful of them led to citations.
Austin was charged with violating a public health order, a misdemeanor crime.
He faces a $750 fine and up to 90 days in jail.
