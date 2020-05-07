Cooper Tire: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 7, 2020 at 8:23 AM EDT - Updated May 7 at 8:23 AM

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) _ Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (CTB) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $11.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Findlay, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The tire maker posted revenue of $531.7 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $542.2 million.

Cooper Tire shares have decreased 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 34% in the last 12 months.

