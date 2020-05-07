Gov. DeWine discusses latest in plan to reopen Ohio businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 1,225 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 21,576 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton, of the state’s Department of Health, will hold a briefing on Thursday to discuss the latest cases and the continuing progress being made to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Many anticipate the Governor to announce sometime this week a date that would permitt Ohio’s restaurants, bars, and hair salons to reopen.
As of May 6, Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 3,237 total.
The state’s numbers, according to Dr. Acton, which now include probable cases per CDC guidelines, likely don’t reflect all of the cases because testing is only being used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
She also described that seeing a significant increase in daily cases shouldn’t be alarming because the testing capacity is expanding.
An additional 951 cases and 111 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 4,052 hospitalizations reported on Thursday, 1,151 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.