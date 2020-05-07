Gov. DeWine expects COVID-19 infections to increase as more businesses reopen, estimates Ohio is at a ‘1-to-1’ ratio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he understands as more businesses begin to reopen, it is likely that cases of the coronavirus will increase.
“As we open the economy, let me state the obvious and not shy away from it. The risk is up,” DeWine said during Thursday’s coronavirus briefing.
The Governor and Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton both estimated Ohio’s current infection rate to be a one-to-one ratio, meaning that every one person can infect one other person.
“We can expect the opening up of the economy is going to take those numbers higher,” Gov. DeWine also stated.
At the onset of the public health emergency in Ohio, Dr. Acton said the ratio was higher, estimating that every one person with COVID-19 could have infected two to four other people; a situation that could have exponentially increased the amount of cases statewide.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health said 1,271 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 22,131 cases reported statewide.
