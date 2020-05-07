Gov. DeWine: Outside dining at Ohio restaurants can resume May 15, inside seating can continue May 21

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine outlined guidelines that restaurants must follow before beginning service again as early as May 15.
The Governor announced during Thursday’s briefing that outside dining can resume Friday, May 15, while inside service can continue the following week, starting May 21.
The Governor said he has been conferring with several working groups and health officials tasked with establishing recommendations for businesses, which also include gyms and child care facilities, to resume operations again.
Some of the guidelines restaurants must follow include:
- Seating must be arranged to follow social distancing practices, whether through six feet of spacing or by physical barrier
- Staff will be expected to wash hands frequently; not all will be required to wear gloves and masks
- Open ares where customers congregate must remain closed, including dance floors and activity spaces
- Customers are asked to self-monitor health and not enter a restaurant if symptoms are shown
- Buffet-style dining will be served by restaurant staff
Bars can reopen as long as the recommendations for restaurants are followed.
Restaurants, bars, hair salons, and barbershops were not included in Gov. DeWine’s initial round of openings that were part of the Responsible RestartOhio strategy.
Non-essential medical procedures resumed on May 1, while employees in positions like construction jobs and in a general office setting could have returned on May 4.
The state’s retailers are allowed to fully reopen on May 12.
