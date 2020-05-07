Hercs Over America flying over Northeast Ohio to give medical facilities a 2nd salute from the sky

Hercs Over America flying over Northeast Ohio to give medical facilities a 2nd salute from the sky
Hercs Over America (Youngstown Air Reserve Station) (Source: Youngstown Air Reserve Station)
By Rachel Vadaj | May 7, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT - Updated May 7 at 10:03 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Keep your eyes on the skies because 910th Airlift Wing will perform a second round of “thank you” salutes to healthcare workers and first responders battling the COVID-19 pandemic from the front lines.

Two Hercs will fly over hospitals and medical centers in Ohio and Pennsylvania between about 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Youngstown Air Reserve Station said they were “overwhelmed by the positive response to Hercs Over America on Monday, so we figured we should schedule a second and final round. It is National Nurses Week, after all.”

Here is a map of the medical facilities that will be getting a salute from the sky:

Hercs Over America flying over Northeast Ohio on Thursday to give medical facilities a second salute from the sky (910th Airlift Wing)
Hercs Over America flying over Northeast Ohio on Thursday to give medical facilities a second salute from the sky (910th Airlift Wing) (Source: 910th Airlift Wing)

10:47 a.m. - University Hospitals Conneaut

10:50 a.m. - Ashtabula Medical Center

10:53 a.m. - University Hospitals Geneva

10:57 a.m. - Tri-Point Medical Center

11 a.m. - Euclid Hospital

11:02 a.m. - Hillcrest Hospital

11:10 a.m. - Portage Medical Center

11:14 a.m. - Summa Heath Akron

11:21 a.m. - Aultman Main Canton

11:26 a.m. - Union Hospital

11:35 a.m. - Aultman Alliance

11:39 a.m. - Salem Regional

11:45 a.m. - East Liverpool Hospital

11:53 a.m. - New Castle Hospital

11:57 a.m. - UPMC Horizon Sharon Regional

12:05 a.m. - Southwoods Akron Cleveland’s Boardman

12:11 a.m. - Trumbull Memorial Hillside Rehab

The 910th Airlift Wing reminds residents that they should be able to see the flyover from the safety of their homes or on the 910th’s social media platforms.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.