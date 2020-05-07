Hercs Over America flying over Northeast Ohio to give medical facilities a 2nd salute from the sky

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Keep your eyes on the skies because 910th Airlift Wing will perform a second round of “thank you” salutes to healthcare workers and first responders battling the COVID-19 pandemic from the front lines.
Two Hercs will fly over hospitals and medical centers in Ohio and Pennsylvania between about 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.
Youngstown Air Reserve Station said they were “overwhelmed by the positive response to Hercs Over America on Monday, so we figured we should schedule a second and final round. It is National Nurses Week, after all.”
Here is a map of the medical facilities that will be getting a salute from the sky:
10:47 a.m. - University Hospitals Conneaut
10:50 a.m. - Ashtabula Medical Center
10:53 a.m. - University Hospitals Geneva
10:57 a.m. - Tri-Point Medical Center
11 a.m. - Euclid Hospital
11:02 a.m. - Hillcrest Hospital
11:10 a.m. - Portage Medical Center
11:14 a.m. - Summa Heath Akron
11:21 a.m. - Aultman Main Canton
11:26 a.m. - Union Hospital
11:35 a.m. - Aultman Alliance
11:39 a.m. - Salem Regional
11:45 a.m. - East Liverpool Hospital
11:53 a.m. - New Castle Hospital
11:57 a.m. - UPMC Horizon Sharon Regional
12:05 a.m. - Southwoods Akron Cleveland’s Boardman
12:11 a.m. - Trumbull Memorial Hillside Rehab
The 910th Airlift Wing reminds residents that they should be able to see the flyover from the safety of their homes or on the 910th’s social media platforms.
