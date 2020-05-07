Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavs are taking a cautious first step back to NBA normalcy. They are one of a handful of teams planning to reopen their training facilities on Friday for individual player workouts as states ease social-distancing guidelines implemented during the COVID-19 crisis. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the team has worked with health officials to ensure players and coaches are safe. Bickerstaff said the league has advised coaches to wear masks and gloves. The team will also take the temperatures of anyone before they are allowed to enter the building. Bickerstaff remains hopeful the Cavs will be able to resume their season.