Homeschooling presents new challenges for parents amid coronavirus crisis

(Source: Live 5/File)
By Rachel Vadaj | May 7, 2020 at 7:52 AM EDT - Updated May 7 at 8:26 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Homeschooling has presented parents with new challenges since the school buildings were shut down amid the coronavirus crisis.

Some parents may face additional obstacles when it comes to homeschooling if they struggle with literacy issues themselves.

The Literacy Cooperative President and CEO Bob Paponetti gave advice to help these parents/guardians/caregivers cope in this difficult time:

Paponetti recommends families facing these issues to use the following resources:

