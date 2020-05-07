Key to sports coming back? Testing

McClain, based in Los Angeles, works with athletes now. He knows guys are anxious to get back to work as long as it can be done safely. “What degree of risk are you willing to assume? Because we are not going to eliminate it 100%," said McClain. He does feel it can be done well however. Say a basketball player’s daily test comes back positive. “Get them off the court immediately and isolate them even further than they are already being isolated. Then you go back and find out who they have been in contact with and you want to test those players and personnel as well.”