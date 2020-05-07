Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Republican-led House OKs limits on Ohio health director
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans upset with the Ohio health director’s stay-at-home orders have voted in the Ohio House to limit her authority. The move on Wednesday follows criticism directed at Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and what lawmakers say was his unwillingness to listen to their concerns. The vote in the GOP-controlled House would restrict mandatory closure and stay-at-home orders issued by the health department to 14 days. DeWine blasted the decision by his fellow Republicans. He says it creates more uncertainty over public health and employee safety. DeWine adds that is the last thing the state needs while trying to restore consumer confidence.
DEATH PENALTY-OHIO
Ohio parole board recommends mercy for condemned inmate
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Parole Board has recommended mercy for a condemned inmate convicted of setting a Cleveland man on fire in a 1986 robbery. Death row prisoner Gregory Lott is scheduled for execution on May 27, 2021. Records show Lott broke into John McGrath’s home, doused him with flammable lamp oil, set him on fire, ransacked his home and then stole McGrath’s car. The victim died 10 days after the attack. The parole board on Friday ruled 6-2 against execution for Lott, citing opposition to Lott's execution from McGrath's family. Gov. Mike DeWine has the final say.
TEENAGER FOUND SLAIN
Man charged in 1987 murder of Ohio teenager
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have announced an arrest in the murder of a teenager whose body was found near an outdoor music venue in Ohio more than three decades ago. Cuyahoga Falls police said 67-year-old James E. Zastawnik of Cleveland was charged Wednesday with 1st-degree felony murder based on new DNA technology. The nude body of 17-year-old Barbara Blatnik was found five days before Christmas in 1987 near Blossom Music Center. Authorities said she had been raped and strangled. It’s unclear whether the Zastawnik has an attorney; a message was left at a number listed in his name.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-BAR EXAM
Virus won't nix release of July bar exam materials to states
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The group that develops the bar exam says sufficient interest exists to go forward with releasing materials for the July bar exam. Only 19 states and jurisdictions had announced by the Tuesday deadline set by the National Conference of Bar Examiners that they plan to cancel or postpone the summer exam, a spokeswoman said Wednesday. The rest are either going forward or remain undecided. The conference had raised the possibility it might cancel the July test, because it requires hundreds of students and monitors to gather in one place, potentially spreading COVID-19. That left 46,000 law students and lawyers in limbo.
POLICE CHASE-TODDLERS IN CAR
Police: Man with 2 toddlers in car leads officers on chase
ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man who led police on a chase with two toddlers in his car was captured shortly after he drove into Cleveland and then tried to flee on foot. The chase began in Elyria Tuesday afternoon, after police received reports of shots fired by a man who had driven away in a car. Officers soon spotted the vehicle, but authorities say the driver, nineteen-year-old Dvon Clark of Garfield Heights, refused to stop. After eventually driving into Cleveland, authorities say Clark got out of the vehicle and tried to run off on foot but was soon captured. The toddlers, ages 1 and 2, were not injured.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio governor: $775 million budget cut as revenue crashes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he's cutting $775 million from the state budget in the next two months because of plummeting revenue due to the pandemic. DeWine said Tuesday the cuts are necessary now to avoid worse cuts down the road. The Republican governor says he isn't tapping Ohio's $2.7 billion rainy day fund until the new fiscal year beginning in July. He says the budget can be balanced now with cuts and the rainy day money will be needed later this year and next. All agencies are receiving a cut except for the Ohio prisons agency.
ELECTION 2020-OHIO
Ohio elections chief pushes for changes before fall vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose says Ohio needs to take the application process for mail-in ballots online, agree to pay postage on return applications and ballots and make other voting-law changes to assure the presidential election runs smoothly in November. He told The Associated Press on Tuesday he's begun lobbying lawmakers on the need to act quickly. Other changes LaRose proposes would shift the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot to a full week before the election rather than the Saturday before, and bolster financial support to counties for equipment and added staff. Ohio's primary is delayed because of the coronavirus.
LAKE ERIE-WATER LEVEL
Lake Erie sets new record as water level continues to surge
CLEVELAND (AP) — The water level in Lake Erie has surpassed the record set this time last year. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says Lake Erie’s water level rose 9 inches above the April 2019 level. The increase also exceeded the record-breaking level set in March of 573.98 feet by 4 inches. But the Corps predict the lake won’t continue to break records in May and should be 4 to 6 inches below record high levels for the rest of the summer. Cleveland.com reports that at any rate, the lake should be more than 2 feet above average for the next six months.
DOUBLE FATAL SHOOTING-INTERSTATE
Deadly double shooting suspect captured in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (AP) — A man sought in the fatal shooting of two people on an interstate highway in Ohio two years ago has been captured in Cleveland. Authorities say Gianni Gray was taken into custody Tuesday. Gray was wanted on aggravated murder charges stemming from a July 2018 shooting on I-90. Authorities have said he shot and killed Malachia Stewart and Andre Williams as they sat in a car at an exit ramp in the Cleveland area. Both were shot in the head and body. A third victim, a 24-year-old woman, was grazed in the stomach by a bullet while she was also stopped at the off-ramp.
HOUSE FIRE-CHILD KILLED
12-year-old boy dies in house fire; parents, sisters escape
BRADFORD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old boy died when a fast-moving fire roared through his family’s home in western Ohio. But his parents and two sisters were able to escape the blaze. The fire in Bradford was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Monday. It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the blaze, though it apparently started outside the residence and quickly spread to the kitchen and other areas. Kaleb Huff was killed in the fire, the Miami County Coroner’s Office reported, although a cause of death hasn't been determined. It also wasn’t clear if anyone else was injured in the fire, which remains under investigation.