List: COVID-19 cases inside Ohio’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the country have seen a cluster of coronavirus cases.
After hours-long delay, the State of Ohio has re-published its dashboard showing the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases of residents and staff at long-term care facilities.
There are some significant clusters of current residents and staff cases in Northeast Ohio facilities from this week, including:
Ashtabula County
- Geneva Shores with 20 resident and 2 staff cases
Cuyahoga County
- Normandy Care with 35 resident and 3 staff cases
- Westpark Neurology and Rehab Center with 18 resident and 6 staff cases
Geauga County
- Ohman Family Living at Briar with 49 resident and 20 staff cases
Portage County
- Woodlands with 22 resident cases
Stark County
- Altercare of Alliance with 11 resident and 14 staff cases
- Altercare of Nobles Pond with 20 resident and 12 staff cases
- Jackson Ridge Rehabilitation and Care with 35 resident and 12 staff cases
Summit County
- Grande Village Retirement Community with 20 resident and 2 staff cases
- Pebble Creek Healthcare Center with 45 resident and 3 staff cases
- The Colony Healthcare Center with 58 resident and 14 staff cases
Wayne County
- Smithville Western Care Center with 16 resident and 6 staff cases
However, the Ohio Department of Health said, “residents and family members should understand that the presence of COVID-19 at a facility is no way an indicator of a facility that isn’t following proper procedures. Families should always feel free to ask questions of the facility where their loved one resides, and if not satisfied, contact their local ombudsman.”
Nursing home populations are at the highest risk of being affected by COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Many living in these congregate-care facilities are older adults with underlying chronic medical conditions.
Early on in the fight against COVID-19, visitors were banned from these facilities and the CDC released the following recommendations.
- Keep COVID-19 from entering your facility
- Identify infections early
- Prevent the spread of COVID-19
- Assess supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) and initiate measures to optimize current supply
- Identify and manage severe illness
Ohio has set up a special dashboard online to help you track the cases in these facilities.
The Ohio Department of Health said the totals do not include patients or staff who have recovered or passed away prior to the report.
The dashboard shows the number of cases among staff, patients, or residents.
Find the complete list here and it will be updated by the state each Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.