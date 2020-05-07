Marijuana and meth found inside car after chase, Wickliffe police say

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old Cleveland man was arrested after a Wickliffe detective saw him selling drugs, according to police.
Wickliffe officers said the officer saw the alleged drug transaction at 3:45 p.m. on May 5 in a Euclid Avenue parking lot near I-90.
The detective tried to stop the car on the I-90 on-ramp from Euclid Avenue, but the driver allegedly refused to stop.
The alleged drug dealer then exited at North Marginal and jumped out of the car on E. 250th Street in Euclid.
Several officers chased the suspect through several yards and an apartment complex before capturing him in the 24400 block of Mavec Avenue.
Officers said marijuana and around 30 methamphetamine tablets were found on the ground near him.
Additional methamphetamine tablets and a digital scale were found in his car, according to police.
The man, whose name is not yet being released, is charged with fleeing and eluding, possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, obstructing police and resisting arrest.
Police added he was already wanted by Wickliffe police for possession of methamphetamine and cocaine stemming from a 2019 incident, Euclid police for aggravated burglary, Cuyahoga County Sheriff deputies for drug charges and several other law enforcement agencies for other charges.
