Medina County commissioners call Gov. DeWine’s plan for reopening businesses ‘unacceptable’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The commissioners of Medina County penned an open letter to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, calling his phased-in approached to reopening certain businesses “unacceptable.”
The three commissioners started the letter by thanking the Governor for his leadership during the coronavirus pandemic, but said his “Responsible RestartOhio” plan is not enough.
“As you continue to fight this war against the virus and work to reopen Ohio, we ask that you consider creating a comprehensive reopening plan for all businesses. The current piece meal guidance coming from the State is unacceptable. Allowing for some businesses to reopen, but hindering others, is not helping our economy," the commissioners wrote.
Under Gov. DeWine’s strategy, elective medical procedures were allowed to resume on May 1, while jobs in sectors like construction and general office settings were permitted to return to work on May 4.
The state’s retailers can fully reopen on May 12.
An announcement regarding an opening date for Ohio’s restaurants, day cares, and hair salons has not been made yet, “hindering” those business owners and leaving employees in those industries wondering when they can return to work.
The Ohio Department of Health said on Wednesday afternoon that there are at least 148 COVID-19 cases in Medina County and 16 deaths.
