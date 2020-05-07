$5 million bond for man accused of murdering 2 people in car on I-90 in Cleveland

“This moment seems unreal. Through everything my family and I kept the faith and in due time, justice prevailed. There is nothing, nothing on this earth that will bring us a true peace and contentment because we lost so much when we lost Andre, but the joy of hearing the news that Gianni Gray had been caught serve as confirmation that prayers do get answered. My sister Carol Williams and I want to take this time to thank law enforcement for their diligence, the media for keeping this story alive and all of our supporters. This is only one chapter to the beginning of what is soon to be the end of this nightmare. To our Mother, and Dre they got him! RIP...”