$5 million bond for man accused of murdering 2 people in car on I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The man accused of murdering two people inside a car on I-90 in Cleveland pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday.
The judge then set Gianni Gray’s bond at $5 million.
Gray, 36, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals on Tuesday at a home in the 12000 block of Union Avenue on Cleveland’s East Side.
U.S. Marshals said a machine gun and two handguns were also found in the home.
Cleveland police said Gray shot and killed Andre Williams and Malachia Perez Stewart III, both 35, as they sat in their car on the West 117th Street ramp from I-90 on July 14, 2018.
A woman at a nearby gas station was also hit by a stray bullet, but survived.
“Gianni Gray has been distancing himself from law enforcement for too long. This investigation was led by a Cleveland Police Sergeant assigned to our task force who vowed to never give up on this case," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.
According to Elliott, U.S. Marshals followed leads throughout the United States; including, Florida and Michigan.
Elliott added in December of 2018, they just missed Gray after he fled out of a moving vehicle.
Cassandra McDonald, Andre Williams’ sister, issued the following statement to 19 News on Tuesday:
“This moment seems unreal. Through everything my family and I kept the faith and in due time, justice prevailed. There is nothing, nothing on this earth that will bring us a true peace and contentment because we lost so much when we lost Andre, but the joy of hearing the news that Gianni Gray had been caught serve as confirmation that prayers do get answered. My sister Carol Williams and I want to take this time to thank law enforcement for their diligence, the media for keeping this story alive and all of our supporters. This is only one chapter to the beginning of what is soon to be the end of this nightmare. To our Mother, and Dre they got him! RIP...”
