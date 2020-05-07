Northeast Ohio specialty flower shops in short supply for Mother’s Day due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Gerbera daisies and delphinium among the specialty flowers in short supply as Mother’s Day approaches, according to local florists.
“If you want something specific, you really got to get on the ball and call, otherwise it’s going to be gone,” says Roseana Bass, of Diamond’s Flowers. “I bet by today, things are going to be gone.”
Bass blames uncertainty for the lack of certain flowers.
“We didn’t know if we were going to be open, we didn’t know if we were going to have to shut down so our growers were not shipping out to our wholesalers," Bass said.
Some florists have shut down entirely and some are going with phone orders for “no touch” drop-off delivery, but Bass say there’s no excuse to disappoint mom.
“There’s plenty of lilies and plenty of roses roses and plenty of carnations and daisies and lot of beautiful stuff.”
Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 9.
