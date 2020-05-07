Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny, windy, and milder today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are in for a good deal of sun today, especially along the lakeshore. Some clouds develop this afternoon inland. We are tracking a cold front to our north. This front crosses through our area this evening. This is the boundary that will usher in the historic May cold. We actually warm into the 60s this afternoon before the front tracks through. It is going to be a windy afternoon with wind gusts over 30 mph out of the west. There is a small chance of a pop up shower or storm south of Cleveland this afternoon. Coverage will be small, and it will be brief if you do see one of these guys. A chilly night is ahead with increasing clouds. We will dip to around 40 degrees by morning.