Northeast Ohio weather: Sunshine and 60s on Thursday, cold with lake effect snow by Friday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are in for a good deal of sun today, especially along the lakeshore.
Some clouds will develop this afternoon, mainly inland.
This may be coupled with a few hit or miss showers, mainly south of the Cleveland metro area.
At this time, we are tracking a cold front to our north.
This front will move through our area this evening.
Here is Thursday’s 19 First Alert Weather School:
This is the boundary that will usher in the historic May cold we’ve been talking about all week.
Highs will only top out in the 40s Friday and Saturday.
Morning temperatures will be in the 30s Saturday and Sunday.
Regarding precipitation chances, this is where the forecast begins to get even trickier.
Widespread showers will move through our southern counties on Friday morning, midday, and afternoon.
Rain may mix with snow from time to time.
This precipitation will move out early Friday evening, as lake effect rain and snow showers begin to develop, most likely after 7:00 PM.
As temperatures fall into the low 30s on Friday night, we’ll transition to all lake effect snow.
Lake effect snow bands will be meandering throughout the area Friday night into Saturday morning.
Light accumulation is possible, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces.
