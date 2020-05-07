Gov. DeWine says Ohio hair salons, barbershops can reopen May 15

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that the state’s hair salons and barbershops will be permitted to reopen next week.
The Governor set May 15 as an opening date for those beauty establishments.
The Governor said he has been conferring with several working groups and health officials tasked with establishing recommendations for businesses, which also include gyms and child care facilities, to resume operations again.
Hair and nail salons, barbershops, and other beauty facilities must follow several new guidelines once business resumes, including:
- Customers may have to wait outside until appointment is ready
- Only customers will be allowed in the store, unless it’s necessary for a child or caregiver to attend
- Employees will be required to wear masks, as required by orders from Gov. DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton
- No magazines or products will be out on display
- Regular sanitation will be conducted between appointments
In addition to the orders from Gov. DeWine, customers will also have to abide by any individual policies the businesses makes on their own.
Restaurants, bars, hair salons, and barbershops were not included in Gov. DeWine’s initial round of openings that were part of the Responsible RestartOhio strategy.
Non-essential medical procedures resumed on May 1, while employees in positions like construction jobs and in a general office setting could have returned on May 4.
The state’s retailers are allowed to fully reopen on May 12.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.