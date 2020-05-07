One woman is dead and another is behind bars after fatal stabbing in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio, (WOIO) - One woman is dead and another woman is behind bars, following a stabbing in Elyria on Thursday afternoon.
At about 5 p.m., officers rushed to the 400 block of Lorain Boulevard after receiving a report that Jamie Royster, 33, of Elyria, had been stabbed in the upper torso, according to Elyria Police.
Royster was rushed to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center, where she died.
Holly Baire, 37, of Elyria, was arrested and charged with murder—a first-degree felony.
Baire was taken to Lorain County Jail and will be held without bond until her court appearance on Friday.
