Questions remain as bars and restaurants are scheduled to open back up

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First it was manufacturing and retail, and next on the state’s list of openings will come bars, restaurants and salons, and that simply leads to more questions and we may be waiting some time for the answers.
Some are wondering when they will be able to get back in the gym or the local rec center, others are wondering if the kids will be playing little league baseball and softball anytime soon.
University Hospitals Community Re-Activation Director, Dr. Joan Zoltanski, believes information, the new data we will see in the coming weeks or so, will be be the key to making those decisions.
“Every day gives us more information, it’s a challenge because we don’t have all of it, but everyday we’re closer and closer to having the information we need,” Dr. Zoltanski said.
That information will continue to come as manufacturing and retail have, to varying degrees, opened for business.
Add to that the data gathered from the gradual opening of bars, restaurants and salons, and we will get a clearer picture of how the virus will react as more and more people move on from sheltering in their homes.
That data will shape the next round of decisions, Dr. Zoltanski believes.
But gyms, recreation centers and summer athletic activities are just the start of the decisions that need to be made.
Fans are wondering if there will be Indians baseball at Progressive Field anytime soon, and will that include fans in the stands.
Those decisions depend on what the national numbers of Covid-19 infections show and whether or not the National Football League or Major League Baseball are comfortable with those numbers or the chance of the virus spike.
“I know those organizations are very concerned about the safety of the people coming to watch the games, the players, the people who work in the organization,” Dr. Zoltanski said, “I know it’s top priority for them just like it is for us.”
Dr. Zoltanski believes the state’s phased approach is in the best interests of successfully moving forward as it allows for the continued accumulation of data while limiting risk of an infection spike.
“I think there is reason for hope, because we’ve made this step forward and we’re more informed than we used to be,” she said.
Safety, Dr. Zoltanski says, is the key part of the equation moving forward.
