U.S. Marshals arrest man for April 2019 murder of Cleveland mom

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals arrested the man wanted for the April 2019 murder of a Cleveland mother.
Andrew Barker, 41, was taken into custody without incident Thursday.
Cleveland police said Barker shot into an apartment building in the area of Lake Avenue and W. 83rd Street, striking Ivette Gonzales-Perez, 34.
Gonzales-Perez was shot in the neck through a window and died from her injuries.
Her 14-year-old daughter was injured from the shattered glass.
U.S. Marshals said investigators located Barker sitting in a car outside of a store in Cleveland Heights.
“This fugitive thought he could hide in plain sight from the police, but our investigators didn’t give up on finding him. He will now have to answer for the death of a young woman and the severe injuries to her daughter," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.
