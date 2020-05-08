Cavs players return to Cleveland Clinic Courts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On the first day Cavaliers players were allowed to return to Cleveland Clinic Courts, a few took advantage of it.
Cleveland.com reported Kevin Love, Larry Nance, Jr. and Ante Zizic joined Cedi Osman and returned to their practice floor for the first time in nearly two months. The Cavaliers have not played a game since March 10th, the season was suspended shortly thereafter.
The NBA has strict guidelines around their facilities opening. No more than four players in the building at the same time. Each player must get their own halfcourt basket to work at. Standard social-distancing protocols must apply.
There is no timeline in place for the NBA to resume games. There is a chance that they could just pick up with the playoffs, meaning the Cavaliers season would be over.
