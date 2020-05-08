Chambers continues to clear hurdles during crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There are some positives coming out of this quarantine. For athletes, it’s a chance to push themselves in a whole new way.
"It's kind of forcing you to think outside of the box and push yourself mentally," Ailish Chambers told me during a Facetime interview. "To do this on your own is physically and mentally strengthening."
The Magnificat senior, and three-sport star, certainly has a frame of reference. She’d been playing soccer and basketball for a couple of years for the Blue Streaks when, as a junior, she decided to run track.
Where did it land her? In the 100-meter hurdles at the State Championships, and a National meet after that.
And in the Fall, the University of Notre Dame, where she’ll compete for the Fighting Irish.
The challenge now is training.
"At first I was able to get to the tracks because they were open, but now they're closed, so I'm just doing runs around the neighborhood," she says. "Mostly just mileage, but you do what you can."
She leaves Magnificat with mixed emotions. She accomplished so much ...
"I'm actually really lucky because I played soccer and basketball, so I had the opportunity to experience Senior Night twice, which is something some seniors lost if they only did something in the Spring."
But ... like so many, she wishes she’d had a chance to say ‘thank you’, and 'goodbye’."
“It was just all taken away,” Ailish says. “I keep going back and thinking to myself what I would have done differently if I’d known I’d never be back there again in the same way. I would have done a lot of things differently.”
