Child service agency reaching out to help Cuyahoga County’s homeless youth

McHenry said, “I’m just really worried about their level of isolation. So you know, if you’re told you’re supposed to shelter in place, and you’re not leaving your house, you’re not able to go to school to get food support from a teacher, another place to stay if you do need to leave. So there’s just a really intense level of isolation. And so I worry about, like how long kids can hold on to that before, you know, like, what am I going to do?”