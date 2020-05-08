The Cleveland Orchestra cancels all summer concerts due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Orchestra has cancelled all their summer performances; including, their concerts at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
In addition, the Summers@Severance series of concerts at Severance Hall in Cleveland and the fee “Star-Spangled Spectacular" concert in downtown Cleveland have also been cancelled.
"The decision to cancel our summer concerts was very painful to make, but it is being driven by an abundance of concern for the safety and health of our musicians, audiences, and staff. It is our hope that all performing arts organizations, in both the for-profit and nonprofit parts of the industry, will be able to resume operations sooner rather than later, " said André Gremillet, President & CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra.
For Summers@Severance and Blossom ticket holders, the following options are offered:
Donate your tickets. Ticket donations can be made at: clevelandorchestra.com/donatetickets.
Exchange your tickets for a gift certificate for 110% of the value of your purchase, which can be used at any time in the future, including as payment toward your 2020-21 Season subscription.
Receive a refund for the value of the ticket.
Subscribers can rollover their subscription to the 2021 season, plus receive an additional $25 gift certificate to use at any time.
For The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets™ Ticket Holders, these performances will be rescheduled into the Blossom 2021 Season. New tickets and parking passes will be re-issued at a later date, plus you will receive a voucher for a ticket to a selected Cleveland Orchestra concert at Blossom in 2021.
For Blossom Lawn Ticket Book Holders, lawn ticket books will be valid for summer of 2021. Lawn Ticket Book holders should hold onto their 2020 books will receive two extra lawn passes as a thank you for your understanding.
Ticketholders can e-mail the ticket office at boxoffice@clevelandorchestra.com or leave a message at 216-231-1111.
"The cancellation of the 2020 Blossom Music Festival has a serious financial impact on The Cleveland Orchestra. To help us weather this storm, The William Bingham Foundation has donated $100,000 for a special matching challenge. Gifts up to a total of $100,000 to the Blossom Preservation Challenge will be doubled with matching funds, allowing the Orchestra to return to the Blossom stage strong in 2021. The Foundation particularly asks the community surrounding Blossom Music Center to join them in ensuring a vibrant future for Blossom Music Festival, presented by The Cleveland Orchestra, " said Gremillet.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.