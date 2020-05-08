Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for May 8, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health showed 1,271 deaths from the coronavirus with at least 22,131 cases reported statewide.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced this week the dates that have been set that will permit Ohio’s restaurants, hair salons, and barbershops to open again.
