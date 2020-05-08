COVID-19 patient discharged with special ‘clap out’ after spending over a month with the Cleveland Clinic

(Source: Bernadette Heier)
By Chris Anderson | May 8, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT - Updated May 8 at 12:33 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The caregivers at a Cleveland Clinic facility will give a special sendoff to a patient who recovered from the coronavirus.

The patient will be “clapped out” by the hospital rehabilitation team at 1 p.m. at the Cleveland Clinic facility on Medina Road in Copley.

According to health officials, the patient spent 16 days at the Cleveland Clinic ICU and 14 days in rehabilitation.

The patient’s wife will be picking him from the hospital to celebrate her birthday.

