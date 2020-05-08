E.W. Scripps: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 8, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT - Updated May 8 at 8:03 AM

CINCINNATI (AP) _ E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) on Friday reported a loss of $11.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 10 cents per share.

The television and radio company posted revenue of $430.9 million in the period.

E.W. Scripps shares have decreased 48% since the beginning of the year.

_____

