E.W. Scripps: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) on Friday reported a loss of $11.8 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 10 cents per share.
The television and radio company posted revenue of $430.9 million in the period.
E.W. Scripps shares have decreased 48% since the beginning of the year.
