Family craft time! How to make a Spongebob Squarepants Puppet

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Zachariah Durr
Craft time! Here's how you can make a Spongebob Squarepants puppet out of everyday materials. All it takes is a sponge and some art supplies!
Who lives in a pineapple under the sea AND in your house? It’s the Spongebob Squarepants puppet that you can create out of a real sponge and some art supplies!
To make this Spongebob, you’ll need a square sponge, markers, a ruler, a box cutter, craft knife and/or scissors, cardboard, some paper and a chopstick or small dowel rod.
You can see how to turn a sponge into a friend in our video above – but remember – this is a “family craft”, meaning always make sure there’s a grown-up to supervise (or provide) anything involving sharp objects.
Soon your fingers will be sending Spongebob into a dancing fool in the land of Bikini Bottom!
