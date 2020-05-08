Family Dollar robbery suspect armed with a kitchen knife, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the man who was armed with a kitchen knife when he robbed a Family Dollar on the city’s West side.
Officers said on May 4 the man walked into the store on Clark Avenue just after 1 p.m.
He then went to the register and told the cashier ‘give me the money’.
The register drawer was open, but the cashier shut it and that’s when the robber pulled out a kitchen knife, pushed the monitor screen out of the way and again demanded the money.
The cashier re-opened the drawer and the man reached in, grabbed the cash and fled.
He was wearing black athletic shoes, possibly Vans, black basketball shorts with white stripes on the side, a red hooded sweatshirt and a grey facemask.
If anyone has any information, please call Cleveland Police Detective Kloock at 216-623-2714,
