Family Dollar robbery suspect armed with a kitchen knife, Cleveland police say

(Source: Cleveland police)
By Julia Tullos | May 8, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT - Updated May 8 at 12:06 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the man who was armed with a kitchen knife when he robbed a Family Dollar on the city’s West side.

Officers said on May 4 the man walked into the store on Clark Avenue just after 1 p.m.

He then went to the register and told the cashier ‘give me the money’.

The register drawer was open, but the cashier shut it and that’s when the robber pulled out a kitchen knife, pushed the monitor screen out of the way and again demanded the money.

Cleveland police looking for man who robbed the Family Dollar on Clark Avenue on May 4.
Cleveland police looking for man who robbed the Family Dollar on Clark Avenue on May 4.

The cashier re-opened the drawer and the man reached in, grabbed the cash and fled.

He was wearing black athletic shoes, possibly Vans, black basketball shorts with white stripes on the side, a red hooded sweatshirt and a grey facemask.

Cleveland police said suspect was armed with a kitchen knife when he robbed a Family Dollar on May 4.
Cleveland police said suspect was armed with a kitchen knife when he robbed a Family Dollar on May 4.

If anyone has any information, please call Cleveland Police Detective Kloock at 216-623-2714,

