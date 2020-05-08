Frank Russo released from prison due to Covid-19 concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Frank Russo, who was convicted of several corruption crimes and sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2013, was released from a North Carolina corrections facility on Friday due to Covid-19 concerns.
The former Cuyahoga County auditor’s attorney, Roger Synenberg, said Russo was placed on house arrest with a GPS monitor.
Russo, 70, was set to be released in 2024, after his sentenced was reduced to 15 years due to testimony against former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora.
Russo was one of many city and county officials who were swept up in a federal corruption probe a decade ago, and he admitted to accepting lucrative bribes and gifts in exchange for political favors.
