Geauga County deputies bust 2 men with meth, heroin, handgun after month of complaint calls

MIDDLEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies caught two men with drugs after receiving numerous narcotics complaints for the 15400 block of Cloverdale Drive in Middlefield Township throughout April.
Sheriff Hildenbrand said deputies and K9 Rotor conducted “the targeted enforcement event regarding the nuisance property” on April 29.
The report said deputies saw two men, later identified as Johnathan Glasscock and Dana Carter, leave the home.
After seeing suspicious activity and criminal indicators, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Glasscock’s car, according to Sheriff Hildenbrand.
K9 Rotor alerted deputies of narcotic odors inside the car, giving deputies probable cause to search the car, according to the report.
Sheriff Hildenbrand said deputies found approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine in multiple bags, a handgun, and $1,125 in cash.
Due to K9 Rotor’s findings inside the car, the sheriff said a search warrant was executed at their home, where deputies found additional methamphetamine, heroin, and trafficking-related items.
The report said Carter was charged with possession of drugs and taken into custody for an active arrest warrant.
Glasscock was also charged with possession of drugs, according to the report.
Sheriff Hildenbrand said both Carter and Glasscock’s criminal cases will be brought to a Geauga County Grand Jury for additional criminal charges related to drug trafficking.
On Wednesday, the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to keep K9 Rotor in their thoughts as the department awaits the lab results from two growths he had to have removed and tested.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.