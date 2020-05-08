Geauga County Sheriff asks for community to keep K9 Rotor in their thoughts during recovery

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Just days after taking care of business by helping deputies bust two men with meth, Geauga County Sheriff’s Office K9 Rotor needed to be taken care of.
Deputy Borden is asking the community to keep K9 Rotor in their thoughts as they await the lab results of two growths he had removed.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said K9 Rotor was put under anesthesia to have the procedure done at TLC Pet Hospital on Wednesday.
“Our K9’s are hard workers that never rest. Good Job K9 Rotar and thank you TLC Pet Hospital,” the sheriff’s office said.
