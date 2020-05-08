Hacker sabotages Brecksville-Broadview Heights school board Zoom meeting with child porn; federal and local authorities investigating

The BBHCSD will neither tolerate such a reprehensible exploitation of children, nor such a blatant attack on our public meeting. We immediately engaged local, county, statewide and federal officials who have already launched their investigation to track down IP addresses of meeting participants. Zoom has been contacted. Participants in the meeting were required to register, use password security and wait in a waiting room until it began. We will find the individuals who selfishly, disgracefully and in the vilest manner possible exploited children and attempted to sabotage our meeting. It has also been brought to the attention of the District that screenshots of the explicit sexual acts involving a minor have been shared on social media. Please be advised that sharing child pornography is illegal and considered a felony. The police departments will prosecute any persons who have shared the illegal electronic images. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the District, or the Brecksville or Broadview Heights Police Departments.