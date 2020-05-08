Cuyahoga County announces $2 million in grants to help 600 small businesses, $5 million to increase testing capacity

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health addressed the area’s latest cases of the coronavirus and what is being done to help local businesses during the health pandemic.
A press conference was held with Commissioner Terry Allan, Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett, and Executive Armond Budish.
County Executive Budish announced a second round of grants available that are expected to help approximately 600 small businesses in the area.
Businesses with 25 employees or less can apply for a grant from Cuyahoga County ranging from $2,500 to $5,000.
Priority will be give to business owners who reside in Cuyahoga County and who own companies in the following sectors:
- Restaurants and bars
- Personal care and cosmetology, such as hair salons and barbershops
- Hospitality
- Grocers
- Health cares companies
- Construction and manufacturing
More than 3,000 applications to the Small Business Stabilization Fund were submitted by Cuyahoga County businesses during the first wave of loans and grants that were made available.
Additionally, Cuyahoga County Executive Budish said $5 million is being pledged to increase the area’s testing capacity.
Approximately 30,000 testing kits will be purchased and used to determine if individuals are currently infected; not if they had a previous infection.
According to the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday, there are at least 2,591 cases of the coronavirus in Cuyahoga County and Cleveland with 136 deaths reported.
