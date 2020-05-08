1,306 coronavirus deaths reported in Ohio, at least 23,016 cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine is not addressing Ohioans on Friday, but the state’s Department of Health still provided updated numbers.
As of Friday, the Ohio Department of Health said 1,306 people have died from the coronavirus with at least 23,016 cases reported statewide.
As of May 7, Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 3,337 total.
The state’s numbers, according to Dr. Acton, which now include probable cases per CDC guidelines, likely don’t reflect all of the cases because testing is only being used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
She also described that seeing a significant increase in daily cases shouldn’t be alarming because the testing capacity is expanding.
An additional 1,047 cases and 121 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 4,218 hospitalizations reported on Friday, 1,188 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
